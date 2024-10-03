Motorcyclist killed in crash with transport truck
A Brant County man was killed Thursday after his motorcycle was struck by a transport truck near Ayr.
The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cedar Creek Road near Dumfries Road.
Waterloo Regional Police said the motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man, died at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the transport truck, a 38-year-old man from Kitchener, wasn't hurt.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.
They’re asking anyone who witnessed it, or has dash cam video from the time of the crash, to call 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.
