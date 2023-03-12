Most-read stories of the week: New Flair Airlines destinations, LRT hits pedestrian, suspicious man was doing good deed

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How BBC host's tweet, suspension upended U.K.'s sports weekend

The BBC's sports coverage was hit with a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver