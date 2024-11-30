Cambridge man suffers 'serious injuries' after collision in North Dumfries Township: police

KITCHENER
    Waterloo Regional Police say a man from Cambridge has been seriously hurt following a single vehicle collision in the Township of North Dumfries early Saturday morning.

    On Nov. 30 at around 3:40 a.m., emergency services were called to McQueen Shaver Boulevard at Franklin Boulevard for reports of a collision.

    Police say a Honda SUV crashed into the centre of a roundabout before going into a ditch.

    A 33-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    Charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.

