Two people arrested in Woolwich Township following stolen vehicle investigation

Two people have been arrested in Woolwich Township following stolen vehicle investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police provided an update via X Saturday morning, stating that "there is an increased police presence in the area of Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township for a stolen vehicle investigation."

They said two suspects were arrested after a officers engaged in "a brief foot pursuit."

No one was hurt, police said.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.