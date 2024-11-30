KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two people arrested in Woolwich Township following stolen vehicle investigation

    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Two people have been arrested in Woolwich Township following stolen vehicle investigation.

    Waterloo Regional Police provided an update via X Saturday morning, stating that "there is an increased police presence in the area of Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township for a stolen vehicle investigation."

    They said two suspects were arrested after a officers engaged in "a brief foot pursuit."

    No one was hurt, police said.

    More information will be provided as it becomes available.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there

    While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News