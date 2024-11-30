KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating report of suspicious person in Cambridge

    A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a youth told police they were followed by an unknown male Friday morning.

    On Nov. 29 at around 8:20 a.m., the youth said they were walking in the area of East Street and Ballantyne Avenue when they noticed they were being followed by an unknown man. The man did not try to interact with the youth.

    Police said the man followed the youth until she got to a place of safety.

    The man is described as white, between 50 and 70-years-old, with a heavy build and grey hair. The youth told police the suspect was wearing a long grey coat, a red striped winter hat and walked with a limp.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 2299.

