Most read stories of the week: Hit and run trial, encampment cleared, changes for CTV Kitchener
Driver in fatal hit and run confessed to daughter in conversation taped by police
A driver convicted of killing an Ont. teen then fleeing the scene told his daughter he “would have done the exact same thing” even if he had been sober.
The new details form part of the cases’ agreed statement of facts, which was read in court Tuesday as David Halliburton and Anastasia Halliburton were sentenced in the death of Lucas Shortreed.
The pair were arrested last year, 14 years after the fatal crash. The vehicle involved in the fatal hit and run was found hidden behind a false wall inside a trailer on their property.
David Halliburton, the driver, received a two and half year sentence. Anastasia Halliburton, who helped cover up the crime, was given a six-month conditional sentence, including four months of house arrest and two months of curfew.
Encampment cleared at Soper Park in Cambridge
Crews with heavy machinery moved in early Thursday morning to remove the remaining property and debris at an encampment at Cambridge’s Soper Park.
Encampment residents who spoke to CTV News said while the clearing was peacefully and orderly, it wasn’t voluntary.
Residents received trespass notices from the City of Cambridge last Friday, saying they could face charges of fines if they didn’t leave by Wednesday.
The land belongs to both to the city and the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited railroad company.
Shooting at McDonald's parking lot now being investigated as homicide
Waterloo regional police say a fatal shooting in Kitchener on Wednesday is now being investigated as a homicide.
Officers were called to the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Ottawa Street near River Road around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found an injured man in his 20s. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police initially held off on labelling the incident a homicide, calling it only a “sudden death.”
On Thursday, police confirmed the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide and investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
Police investigate a fatal shooting in the parking lots of a McDonald's in Kitchener on Sept. 27, 2023. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener)
Video of rats running on wall prompts closure of Waterloo Tim Hortons
A Tim Hortons on University of Waterloo campus has been closed after a video of rats scurrying down one of the restaurant’s walls surfaced online.
The video, uploaded to TikTok by an account called Rats@Waterloo on Wednesday, appears to shows three rodents emerging from the ceiling and running down a wall at the back of the restaurant.
Text superimposed onto the video reads “rat family living nice at SLC [Student Life Centre] tim hortons.”
In an email, University of Waterloo spokesperson Rebecca Elming said when its food services department and Tim Hortons became aware of the video, they immediately closed the location and called pest control.
A still from a video posted to TikTok shows a rat scurring down a wall at a Tim Hortons location at University of Waterloo. (TikTok/Rats@Waterloo)
End of an era: CTV Kitchener leaves its longtime home
CTV News Kitchener will soon celebrate 70 years on your television screens, with a rich history of local programming and reporting about our growing community.
While times have certainly changed since CKCO-TV hit the airwaves in 1954, one thing has always stayed the same -- our studios at 864 King St. W.
After 69 years, however, we’re ready to say goodbye to our longtime home and move to a brand new location in Kitchener.
We're excited for CTV Kitchener’s next chapter, and to, for the first time, work alongside our colleagues at Bounce Radio 99.5 and Virgin Radio 105.3 in the same office.
The CTV News Kitchener building at 864 King Street West on June 3, 2022. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
Tony Grace says goodbye to CTV Kitchener
As CTV Kitchener says goodbye to our longtime home, Tony Grace will be saying goodbye to CTV Kitchener after four years as he takes is talents to CTV National News.
On his last week at CTV Kitchener before embarking on a new adventure, he sat down with CTV’s Leighanne Evans to look back at some of his memories in Waterloo Region.
Tony has been in the industry for 26 years and said there’s always been something extra special about telling local news stories.
“The family environment in the newsrooms, in the communities where you live, you see people who watch on a regular basis. You meet them at the grocery store and at the gas station – just living out in the community. And there’s something that’s always been so fulfilling about that,” Tony said.
Tony Grace in the CTV Kitchener studio on Sept. 26, 2023. (Leighanne Evans/CTV News)
Two killed in bear attack at Banff National Park, grizzly euthanized: Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park has left two people dead. Officials say a response team trained in wildlife attacks was immediately mobilized but weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use.
Ex-justice minister calls Nazi invite result of 'failure of indifference and inaction', supports unsealing Deschenes Commission records
A former federal justice minister says the 'failure of indifference and inaction' over Canada's history with Nazis in the country likely contributed to Parliament's unknowing recognition of a Nazi veteran in the House of Commons last week, and that he wants to see nearly 40-year-old documents on suspected war criminals living in Canada unsealed.
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
Federal prisoner with terminal illness granted parole on compassionate grounds to die outside of jail
A terminally ill federal prisoner, who has been fighting for a compassionate release to die outside of jail, has been granted day parole.
Chair hogs, dining divas and boorish boozers: Is cruising etiquette lost at sea?
When it comes to uncouth, uncultured and downright unacceptable behaviour on ships, experts in travel etiquette and cruising have seen it all. They share plenty of bad behaviours for passengers to avoid (and good ones they should emulate).
1 in 20 Americans used ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, study finds
A recent study has found 1 in 20 people in the U.S. who contracted COVID-19 used non-evidence based treatment, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, due to beliefs in vaccine-related misinformation.
Why does a group of B.C. killer whales harass and kill porpoises without eating them?
A group of orcas that inhabit Canadian waters are known to harass and kill porpoises without eating them. A new study tries to explain why.
Ontario's minimum wage just went up. Here's what you need to know
Nearly a million minimum wage earners in Ontario got a pay bump today.
Ontario city home to Nazi soldier that visited Parliament shares mixed emotions
North Bay, Ont. is currently home to a man who was honoured with a standing ovation in the House of Commons during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but whose presence in Parliament later caused global outrage and embarrassment when details emerged about his past as a Nazi soldier during the second World War.
London
Alleged vandals cause $100K in damage to lakefront cottage
Huron County OPP is investigating after a seasonal cottage was allegedly wrecked by vandals causing more than $100,000 in damage.
No charges laid after man injured during arrest: SIU
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has determined there are no charges to issue against a London police officer after a man was seriously injured during his arrest this past June.
-
Windsor
Windsor restaurant receives 2023 Travelers’ Choice award from Tripadvisor
A Windsor restaurant has been recognized as one of the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide, according to Tripadvisor.
-
First of October to bring summer-like temperatures to Windsor-Essex
The sun will be shining in Windsor-Essex Sunday as the region heads into summer-like temperatures this week.
Barrie
Food truck explosion prompts investigation in Gravenhurst
Emergency crews are investigating after a food truck exploded in Gravenhurst Sunday morning.
-
Toronto police launch investigation at Innisfil, Ont. home
Several police cruisers and a forensics van could be seen parked outside a home located on Lawson Street on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
Ontario city home to Nazi soldier that visited Parliament shares mixed emotions
North Bay, Ont. is currently home to a man who was honoured with a standing ovation in the House of Commons during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but whose presence in Parliament later caused global outrage and embarrassment when details emerged about his past as a Nazi soldier during the second World War.
-
Highway 144 fully reopened after two vehicle crash
Highway 144 is fully reopened Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford, police say.
Ottawa
University of Ottawa 'PandaFest' hopes to keep partiers from spilling onto streets
The annual Panda Game between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens football teams takes place today and both universities are hoping to keep the parties surrounding it civil.
-
OPP appeal for clues one year after Smiths Falls, Ont. man's disappearance
Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for clues into the disappearance of a Smiths Falls, Ont. man one year ago.
Toronto
Nearly 500 tenants from 5 apartment buildings in Toronto are now on rent strike
More than 100 tenants at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Avenue West will go on rent strike Sunday joining the ranks of nearly 500 residents who have been withholding payments since early summer.
-
Gunshot victim checks into hospital in aftermath of west Toronto shooting
A gunshot victim checked themselves into a local hospital on Sunday afternoon after a shooting that police believed occurred a day earlier in Etobicoke.
2-month old puppy stolen during armed carjacking of Porsche in Toronto, police say
Police are searching for a male suspect after a Porsche Cayenne with a two-month-old puppy inside was stolen in an armed carjacking in Toronto Sunday morning.
Montreal
CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.
-
Communication system used by Montreal police, firefighters suffers outage overnight
The radio system used by Montreal police and firefighters suddenly stopped working overnight, cutting off communication for about two hours.
Walk for the well-being of seniors to take place in Montreal Sunday
A 3km AGISSONS ENSEMBLE walk for the well-being of seniors is taking place in Montreal Sunday. The walk will kick off in Parc Jeanne-Mance, with Louise DesChâtelets giving the keynote address.
Atlantic
Rothesay Netherwood School honours late first recruit with memorial tournament
A basketball tournament in New Brunswick is honouring a player who passed away in a canoeing accident four years ago.
-
N.S. RCMP arrest man on province-wide warrant
RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have arrested a man on a province-wide arrest warrant on Saturday.
Apple farmers in N.S. doing fine despite a challenging season
It’s been a trying year for farmers in Nova Scotia, with record cold, dry weather and an abundance of rain taking a toll on the harvest, but apples seem to be doing just fine.
Winnipeg
Manitoba politicians mark Orange Shirt Day, PC leader maintains low media profile
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's two major political party leaders marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in very different ways Saturday.
-
How to vote without valid photo ID in Manitoba
As the Oct. 3 provincial election fast approaches, a wide range of identification options and advances in technology are making it easier than ever for Manitobans to vote.
'A mixed-emotion day': Day of Reflection honours Sixties Scoop victims
As Manitobans marked the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, an event in Winnipeg's North End remembered Residential School victims and those affected by the Sixties Scoop.
Calgary
-
Flames assistant GM Chris Snow dies from ALS complications
Calgary Flames vice-president of data and analytics and assistant general manager Chris Snow has died of complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Environmental groups increasingly using competition law to fight fossil fuel sector
In the last year, Canadian green groups have lodged at least four formal complaints with the Competition Bureau, alleging false or misleading environmental claims by fossil fuel companies or -- in the case of a complaint against RBC -- those who finance them.
Edmonton
Hughes helps Canucks power past Oilers 5-2
Defenceman Quinn Hughes has been a very good player for the Vancouver Canucks during the last four seasons.
-
Here's how Edmontonians marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
From a new garden on the Alberta Legislature Grounds, to cultural performances and history lessons – people in the Edmonton area marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with different events over the weekend.
The U.K. defense secretary suggests British training of Ukrainian soldiers could move into Ukraine
Britain's new defense secretary has suggested that British military training of Ukrainian soldiers, which currently takes place in U.K. bases, could move into western Ukraine.
Vancouver
Vancouver real estate lawyer suspended 6 weeks for professional misconduct
A Vancouver lawyer has agreed to a six-week suspension for committing several instances of professional misconduct.
-
Optimism, gratitude, and painful memories at B.C. events on Orange Shirt Day
Thousands of British Columbians donned orange shirts and listened attentively at events marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, with many Indigenous leaders expressing appreciation and optimism that the country is at a turning point.
'A hole in the hearts of so many': Langley football club dedicates game to slain officer
The Langley Rams football club started its game Saturday with an acknowledgement of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation and a tribute to Const. Rick O’Brien.