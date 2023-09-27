End of an era: CTV Kitchener leaves its longtime home
CTV News Kitchener will soon celebrate 70 years on your television screens, with a rich history of local programming and reporting about our growing community.
While times have certainly changed since CKCO-TV hit the airwaves in 1954, one thing has always stayed the same -- our studios at 864 King St. W.
The cameras used for broadcast have come a long way.
After 69 years, however, we’re ready to say goodbye to our longtime home and move to a brand new location in Kitchener.
We're excited for CTV Kitchener’s next chapter, and to, for the first time, work alongside our colleagues at Bounce Radio 99.5 and Virgin Radio 105.3 in the same office.
Before we leave 864 King St. W., we thought we'd take a look back at the history of the station in its first seven decades.
HEADS WE STAY
CKCO-TV's fate was sealed by the flip of a coin in 1907.
Arthur Bell (A.B.) Pollock was living in Kitchener (which was then known as Berlin) and had a choice -- stay and make "hornless" phonographs or seek his fortune out west. One coin toss decided that Pollock would stay in Berlin and start his own business, which became the Electrohome Corporation. The company produced record players and later, the first colour TV sets in Canada.
His son Carl Pollock, along with the business group Central Ontario Television, applied for a television broadcast license in 1953 and he was CKCO-TV's first station owner.
The station was originally affiliated with the CBC but switched to CTV in 1964.
Its call letters -- CKCO -- derived from the abbreviation of Canada, Kitchener, Central Ontario.
864 KING ST. W.
CKCO-TV's first real home was 864 King St. W., across from K-W Hospital (now known as Grand River Hospital).
The Concordia Club, an event space for the German community, had operated out of the building since 1951.
The club continued to rent out the basement of the station until the end of 1954.
CKCO-TV employees recalled some interesting run-ins with polka partyers who got a little lost and wandered into the newsroom on occasion.
The Concordia Club then moved to its present location at 429 Ottawa St. S. in Kitchener.
The CKCO TV logo as seen during its first-ever broadcast.
"GOOD EVENING"
"Good evening, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the opening ceremonies of our Kitchener-Waterloo television station."
Those were the first words spoken by Winston Barron to kick off the inaugural CKCO-TV Channel 13 broadcast on March 1, 1954.
Pollock proclaimed that the new station would “provide an entertaining and an educational service which, we hope, will become a welcome and an interesting home companion for you.”
Then: Federal election coverage. Today, much coverage is done online.
Don Willcox first appeared on air in 1963 and eventually took on the role of general manager.
"Kitchener-Waterloo was very much an industrial community," he told CTV in 2019. "The community revolved around manufacturing."
Willcox was also there as CKCO-TV entered an exciting new era.
"I was working at the station when it went from black and white to colour," he added. "I was at the station when we went from 16 mm film to video tape."
The CTV Kitchener studio
TV TALENT
Television was an exciting medium for a growing community and the focus at the CKCO-TV studios was on local programming.
To this day, viewers fondly remember many of the big personalities like Big Al and Miss Fran.
There was also a wide range of programming produced at 864 King St. W., such as Canadian Bandstand, Provincewide, the Kinsmen Auction and Oktoberfest celebrations.
Romper Room was produced at CKCO-TV for 20 years, and had the longest run of any program on the CTV network.
Other beloved programs included Bowling for Dollars and Camp Cariboo.
CKCO-TV wouldn't be what it is today without all the hardworking journalists who brought breaking news and in-depth reporting to the community.
Many called CKCO/CTV Kitchener home for decades, including Bill Inkol, Betty Thompson, Brent Hanson, Ron Johnston, Dave MacDonald, Gary McLaren, Janine Grespan, Art Baumunk, Reg Sellner, Frank Lynn, David Imrie, Lisa LaFlamme, Joy Malbon, Nancy Richards, Jeff Hutcheson, Randy Steinman, Daiene Vernile, Johnnie Walters, Elaine Cole, as well as innumerable employees who worked in our newsroom, edit suites, control room, studios and on location.
A NEW CHAPTER
CTV Kitchener is saying goodbye to 864 King St. W. in October.
Viewers will see a different studio setup as our equipment and employees transition to the new building over a period of several weeks.
For a look at our new home, click here.
As for 864 King St. W., the property was listed for sale, and its future has yet to be decided.
-- Special thanks to our former colleagues at the CKCO History website for preserving CKCO/CTV Kitchener's past, which was used as a resource for this story.
Scroll through more historical photos by clicking the gallery below:
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cambridge encampment being cleared
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
Judge Chutkan denies Trump's request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Wednesday she won't recuse herself from Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington, rejecting the former president's claims that her past comments raise doubts about whether she can be fair.
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Close to 7 of 10 premature cancer deaths in women worldwide could have been prevented in 2020: analysis
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
Dozens of people faced criminal charges Wednesday after a night of social media-fueled mayhem in which groups of thieves, apparently working together, smashed their way into stores in several areas of Philadelphia, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, authorities said.
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
Police agencies deny jurisdictional fight delayed Hardeep Nijjar murder investigation
Law enforcement agencies have denied allegations that a dispute over jurisdiction delayed the investigation into the murder of Surrey, B.C., Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Hajdu says 'co-developed' First Nations water legislation to be tabled this fall
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says she hopes to table a piece of legislation this fall that she says is the closest the federal government has come to co-developing law with First Nations.
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
London
-
'Wasn’t expecting that': Maple Leafs players arrive to massive greeting in St. Thomas
Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Easton Cowan couldn’t believe the size of the crowd when the team bus pulled up to the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont.
-
Warning graphic: 'Multiple trauma': Causes of death of London truck attack victims confirmed in terrorism trial
A Windsor jury heard another agreed statement of facts Wednesday in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22.
-
London, Ont. resident a new millionaire
Marie Andree Sanon of London, Ont. won a prize worth $1-million in Lotto 6/49’S Gold Ball Draw on Aug. 23, 2023.
Windsor
-
Warning graphic: 'Multiple trauma': Causes of death of London truck attack victims confirmed in terrorism trial
A Windsor jury heard another agreed statement of facts Wednesday in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22.
-
Windsor police officer charged after criminal harassment investigation
Windsor police have arrested and charged one of its officers after a criminal harassment investigation.
-
$95K in cocaine, crack cocaine seized in Windsor drug bust
Windsor police seized $95,000 in cocaine and crack cocaine, along with $14,000 crash Tuesday during a drug bust at a Riverside home.
Barrie
-
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
-
Transport truck driver from Simcoe County charged in construction zone crash that killed former figure skating Olympian
Ontario police have laid charges against the transport truck driver accused of crashing into several cars stopped in a construction zone in Melancthon Township last month, killing a young mother and injuring several others, including her baby.
-
Mystery surrounds Bracebridge man's disappearance as OPP search hits day 4
The circumstances surrounding a Bracebridge man's disappearance over the weekend remain a mystery as police continue to search for any sign of him.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin drug dealer deemed dangerous offender in child sexual abuse case
A drug dealer from Manitoulin Island has been declared a dangerous offender after being convicted of more sex crimes against children.
-
Housing protest for international students was a ‘publicity stunt,’ northern Ont. college says
The president of a college in North Bay, Ont., says a recent protest at the school that saw students sleeping in tents was a “publicity stunt” organized by an outside group.
-
Residents in Rota’s riding express sadness, disappointment following resignation
There was no hustle and bustle outside of Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota’s North Bay constituency office on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Scallops, lamb and pouding chomeur: Speaker's cancelled garden party food donated to Ottawa Mission
The Ottawa Mission has received a donation of some high-end food from a party at the Speaker of the House's official residence, which was cancelled at the last minute when Anthony Rota resigned.
-
Cine Starz Orleans permanently closes in Orleans
Cine Starz Orléans confirms to CTV News Ottawa the lease for the Orléans location ended in June, and the theatre permanently closed on Tuesday after talks with the management company to extend the lease ended.
-
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
Toronto
-
Ontario launches review into workplace injury pay after Jamaican migrant workers win legal battle
The provincial government is reviewing how workplace safety claims filed by seasonal farm workers are handled following a years-long appeal by four Jamaican migrants who were permanently injured on the job.
-
Peter Nygard's bedroom in his Toronto HQ shown in video played at sexual assault trial
Prosecutors at the sexual assault trial of fashion magnate Peter Nygard played a promotional video illustrating his building on Niagara Street in downtown Toronto, as it appeared when it was occupied by Nygard's business, including the private bedroom on the top floor where the assaults allegedly took place.
-
Is tipping 'ridiculous?' One chef thinks so, and here's why
One renowned chef is calling tipping culture 'one of the most ridiculous things in North America.'
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner hears from grieving families; concern over gunman's medication change
The older brother of a mentally ill man who killed three people at random during a 24-hour shooting spree in the Montreal area last year told a coroner Wednesday he questions why his medication regime had been changed before the killings.
-
Two women found dead in apartment on Montreal's South Shore
Two women were both found dead Wednesday in an apartment on Montreal's South Shore, according to police.
-
Quebec police watchdog investigating after man shot by police during intervention
Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation after a man was shot by police after he allegedly pointed his gun at them during an intervention. Media reports say the man who was shot allegedly made threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault.
Atlantic
-
Will they or won't they?: Speculation grows over the possibility of a fall election in New Brunswick
It's a question of will they won't they when it comes to calling an election this fall in New Brunswick
-
‘They quite literally have nowhere else to go’: 16 dogs evacuated from N.W.T. come to Nova Scotia
Sixteen dogs who were evacuated from Hay River, N.W.T., after wildfires devastated the town, have been taken in by the Nova Scotia SPCA.
-
Nova Scotia government promises 222 public housing units to address long waiting list
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government is joining with Ottawa to fund 222 public housing units as the province battles an ongoing shortage of affordable residences.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives 'pulling out stops' with attack ads: analyst
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives are continuing to be dogged by mounting disapproval for taking out billboard and newspaper ads that highlights the province's decision not to search a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
-
Impaired driving charge laid in fatal hit-and-run: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man is facing several charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in St. Vital on Tuesday night.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including Winnipeg
Winnipeggers will have to wait a little longer for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to perform in the city for the first time.
Calgary
-
Suspect in custody after shooting outside Calgary International Airport
Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday after a shooting outside the Calgary International Airport.
-
Calgary man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2014 death of Colton Crowshoe
A Calgary man accused in the 2014 killing of 18-year-old Colton Crowshoe pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday following negotiations between Crown and defence lawyers.
-
'This is where we belong': Mikael Backlund extended by Flames, named team captain
The Calgary Flames have signed centre Mikael Backlund to a two-year contract extension, and named him the 21st team captain in franchise history.
Edmonton
-
'Hate-motivated': 2 sought by Edmonton police after Pride flag torn down during protest
Edmonton police released suspect photos Wednesday as officers investigate a hate-motivated mischief case that happened during the local "1MillionMarch4Children" protest last week.
-
Dog is foster mother to litter of kittens northwest of Edmonton
A dog on a ranch near Barrhead, Alta., is feline fine about mothering abandoned kittens.
-
$35M Fort Road housing project 'an opportunity' for Treaty 8 youth, Chief says
Ground was broken Wednesday on a transitional housing project on Fort Road in Edmonton, a place the leader of the Dene Tha' First Nation hopes will soon become a launchpad for big accomplishments by Treaty 8 youth.
Vancouver
-
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
-
Bank records show accused killer was in the same city on day a B.C. girl was killed
A senior investigator at Vancouver City Savings Credit Union says a bank account registered to Ibrahim Ali shows transactions in Burnaby, B.C., on July 18, 2017, the same day a 13-year-old was murdered in a city park.
-
Rabbits on Granville Island being trapped, euthanized amid coyote concerns
A growing rabbit population on Vancouver's Granville Island has been attracting coyotes, according to authorities, and the bunnies are now being trapped and taken to a vet to be euthanized.