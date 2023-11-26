Most-read stories of the week: $140K developer dispute, Cambridge teacher accusations, Hwy. 401 construction
Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell. Looking to buy their first home, the couple sought a new build in Guelph, Ont. but were unsuccessful in two lotteries by developer Fusion Homes.
“We tried when they released a detached and we didn't get, then we tried to do their semi-detached, we didn't get that,” Murrell said. “We finally got their townhome and we were like pretty excited about that.”
The couple says their relationship with Fusion Homes quickly started to sour not long after closing.
“It was probably a few months later they started releasing incentives because they weren't selling their homes,” Murrell said.
“Nothing like earth shattering but still very nice,” Jennison continued. “So we reached out to our sales lady and said: ‘Can we get in on any of this incentive?’ And she said: ‘No, sorry, we don't backdate anything, this is for new customers.’ So it sucked, but not the end of the world.”
According to the couple, by the time they were ready to move in, the incentives had reached $100,000 off the sale price and there were offers for around $100,000 in free upgrades.
Cambridge, Ont. teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a student facing disciplinary action
WARNING: This story describes an alleged relationship between a teacher and a student. It includes graphic details of a sexual nature.
A teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board is accused of professional misconduct over alleged sexually inappropriate behaviour towards a student.
A Notice of Hearing by the Ontario College of Teachers, issued on Oct. 21, recommends a hearing by the discipline committee to determine whether Lindsay Amber Eileen Dolson is guilty of professional misconduct.
The alleged incidents started at an unnamed school in Cambridge, Ont. in 2014 and continued until 2018. The notice doesn’t say how old the female student was at the beginning of her interactions with Dolson.
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
Work on the highway between Hespeler Road and Townline Road started at the end of 2020.
In the past three years, the province has widened the highway from six lanes to ten, replaced the Hespeler Road bridges and fixed the underpasses at Townline Road and Wellington County Road 32. Last month, traffic signal poles went up.
Construction on the 401 in Cambridge on July 2023. (Source: Morrison Hershfield)
Visit bustling 1967 Kitchener in this archival footage
It’s no secret – the City of Kitchener has changed drastically over the last several decades.
Whether is more skyscrapers, more businesses or more people, University of Waterloo archival footage from 1967 is visual evidence of how much Kitchener has transformed.
“The biggest [change] is of course this 38-storey [building], or however many floors it is, just here in the downtown area,” said longtime Kitchener resident Kenneth Boulter.
He’s also noticed the arts scene gain more prominence, along with a more diverse population.
“That mix is good,” Boulter said.
Bustling downtown Kitchener appears in archival footage from 1967. (Source: University of Waterloo Archives, Morgan Cameron Ross)
Waterloo student association, universities react to possible end of tuition freeze
Ontario’s colleges and universities are calling for a five per cent bump in tuition fees next September, as well as a 10 per cent increase in operating grants from the province.
But students at the University of Waterloo are already feeling a financial crunch.
“They [students] have already talked about cutting back on some pretty important things like skipping meals, things like working more hours, other things like taking on additional debt,” Rory Norris, President of the Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association, said. “So I worry that this is just another brick that is going to get laid on them that they’re going to have to sort of bare the burden with."
Norris said the student association does not believe now is the time to raise tuition fees. Instead, he applauds the recommendation to increase operating grants, feeling the province should be paying more to help the situation.
Student walk along a path on University of Waterloo campus on June 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn)
Irregular meals, benches as beds. As hostages return to Israel, details of captivity begin to emerge
Plastic chairs as beds. Meals of bread and rice. Hours spent waiting for the bathroom. As hostages return to Israel after seven weeks of Hamas captivity, information about the conditions of their confinement has begun to trickle out.
3 dead, 2 wounded in Langside incident: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say several people are dead and injured after a 'serious incident' in the 100 block of Langside Street early Sunday morning.
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce deal, while Netanyahu visits Gaza
The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the militants freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first American, in a third set of releases under a four-day truce.
One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Official start of flu season will likely be declared this week: PHAC
Flu season is just around the corner, according to new data from the Public Health Agency of Canada’s FluWatch reprort.
Newfoundland Christmas parade cancelled over 'firearms situation' in St. John's
A Christmas parade in St. John's, N.L., has been cancelled today due to what police are calling a firearms situation in the city's downtown.
Girl, 11, confirmed as fourth victim of Alaska landslide, two people still missing
Authorities recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl Saturday evening from the debris of a landslide in southeast Alaska that tore down a wooded mountainside days earlier, smashing into homes in a remote fishing village.
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
How a Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in one night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
'Safe and Inclusive environment': Special holiday party for autistic families
It’s a moment Samantha Rivers will never forget. Her autistic son getting his first ever photo with Santa Claus.
London Innovation Challenge winners receive $40K each
Two companies were awarded $40,000 each through the fourth London Innovation Challenge from TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario.
‘While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping’ Demonstrators bring their message to the mall
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators lined the road in front of Masonville Place, a London shopping centre.
'Sacks for Santa' collecting goods for homeless youth for the holidays
A personal injury lawyer in Windsor is again organizing an annual charity drive to help homeless youth this holiday season.
Vacant home tax to be discussed at Monday’s council meeting
A final report on a three per cent vacant home tax is up for discussion at a city hall Monday during Windsor’s next city council meeting.
Suspect wanted in connection to Walkerville shooting arrested
A Windsor man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a Walkerville shooting over the summer has been arrested in Michigan.
4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
Police investigating arson after third fire this month at Collingwood tire shop
An arson investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Collingwood tire business for the third time this month.
Advocates call on City of Barrie to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Advocates and women's shelters in Simcoe County are calling on the City of Barrie to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.
Ontario NDP seeks to make it illegal for drivers to pass on solid double yellow lines
Chad Belanger was left with a broken neck, ribs, collarbone and sternum, a bruised heart and lungs, a concussion and PTSD following a crash caused by a truck that crossed a solid double yellow line to pass another vehicle in northern Ontario.
Northern Ont. ski resort already opened
Staff at Searchmont Resort north of Sault Ste. Marie have been busy making snow and preparing amenities as eager skiers have been getting ready to hit the slopes once again.
Woman in her 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Carp Road
Ottawa police say a woman in her 50s has died after a two-vehicle crash in the city's rural west end.
Cyber Monday sales underway as shoppers look to save
Thousands of people are logging on to check out the beginning of sales for Cyber Monday. Experts say there will be sales, but the question is whether people can afford to shop.
Ottawa man calling for limits on off-label prescriptions for diabetes medication
An Ottawa man is trying to bring more awareness about the shortage of diabetes drugs that have become popular weight-loss tools to Parliament.
Santa Claus Parade takes over downtown Toronto to mark holiday season start
The Santa Claus Parade returned to Toronto on Sunday, marking what many believe to be the true start of the holiday season.
Quebec teachers strike: Staff may be on strike until Christmas, says union vice-president
The over 65,000 teachers in Quebec who began striking on Thursday may continue off the job until Christmas if an agreement isn't reached, according to the union.
Lessard-Therrien is the new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire
Émilise Lessard-Therrien has been elected the new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire.
Sexual violence in schools: Quebec youth are tired of waiting for legislation
Quebec's youth are calling on Education Minister Bernard Drainville to move forward quickly with a framework law on sexual violence in schools.
Many call on the federal government to find solutions to housing crisis and cost of living
Tent communities have sprung up all over the Halifax-area in the last year, and many people are turning to the government for solutions.
Maritime malls doing well despite trend of lower holiday shopping rates in Canada
The crowds weren't what you would call overwhelming, but at the Mayflower Mall in Sydney on Sunday there was a healthy number of early holiday shoppers.
RCMP investigating 4 suspected arsons over the weekend in P.E.I.
Queens District RCMP are investigating a number of suspicious fires that happened in P.E.I. over the weekend.
Manitoba MLAs honoured as first First Nations women in cabinet
Two Manitoba cabinet ministers have been honoured by the Indigenous community for their place in history.
Winnipeg woman searching for accidentally donated diplomas
A Winnipeg woman is asking for help after an act of generosity turned into an unexpected loss.
Investigation underway into structure fire west of Airdrie
An investigation is underway by Airdrie fire investigators after a structure fire off Highway 567 west of Airdrie that took place Saturday night.
Calgary Jams for Ukraine to help war-torn country
Several artists performed at two venues in Calgary, helping raise funds for those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Man shot in parking lot of Earls restaurant in southeast Calgary late Saturday afternoon
Calgary police are investigating a targeted shooting outside a busy restaurant in the southeast part of the city on Saturday.
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
Man arrested, charges laid in killing of Red Deer woman
A 32-year-old Red Deer man has been charged in the death of a 23-year-old woman in Red Deer on Thursday.
'A graveyard of children': Hundreds rally in honour of children killed in Israel/Hamas war
Dozens of pairs of children's shoes lined Violet King Henry Plaza Sunday afternoon in honour of the thousands of children who have been killed in Gaza since Israel declared war on Hamas.
'An absolute tragedy': 2 adults, child dead after overnight Sea to Sky Highway crash
Three people died in a single-vehicle collision on B.C.’s Sea to Sky Highway just after midnight Sunday, according to authorities.
B.C. couple behind decades-old Christmas display are decorating for the last time
A Cloverdale, Surrey couple admits they have lost count of how many Christmas lights, ornaments and inflatables they have on their property.
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Chilliwack: RCMP
One person died after their vehicle crashed near Chilliwack Lake Road Saturday night, Mounties said.