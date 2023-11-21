Waterloo student association, universities react to possible end of tuition freeze

Ontario’s colleges and universities are calling for a five per cent bump in tuition fees next September, as well as a 10 per cent increase in operating grants from the province.

But students at the University of Waterloo are already feeling a financial crunch.

“They [students] have already talked about cutting back on some pretty important things like skipping meals, things like working more hours, other things like taking on additional debt,” Rory Norris, President of the Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association, said. “So I worry that this is just another brick that is going to get laid on them that they’re going to have to sort of bare the burden with."

Norris said the student association does not believe now is the time to raise tuition fees. Instead, he applauds the recommendation to increase operating grants, feeling the province should be paying more to help the situation.

“The amount that the government has been providing the institutions has stayed flat for much longer than the amount that the tuition freeze has been on," he said.

Norris said it could be helpful to increase OSAP funding for low-income students, but believes it would be better to decrease interest fees and increase the amount of time students have to pay the loans back.

HOW MUCH ARE LOCAL UNIVERSITIES SHORT?

The University of Waterloo is predicting a $15 million deficit this year, which could balloon to $100 million by 2027 if nothing changes.

“Waterloo has lost $250 million in revenue since the province imposed a 10 per cent cut to domestic tuition in 2019 and froze these rates every year since,” James Rush, UW vice-president academic and provost, said in a statement.

“We don’t look to impose a huge tuition hike that would hurt Ontario students. But we do need more flexibility on tuition.”

Similarly, Wilfrid Laurier University projects an $11 million operating deficit this year, after already cutting $20 million from the operating budget over the last few years.

The University of Guelph, has experienced deficits for the past three years. It forecasts a $17 million deficit this time, despite cutting more than $20 million in the past two years.

'A LOT OF STUDENTS ARE DESPERATE'

Currently, the average domestic college diploma program in Ontario costs $2,400 annually.

Domestic undergraduate University of Waterloo students can expect to pay $6,128 to $7,618 per year. At University of Guelph, that number is $5,893 to $6,091, and at Wilfrid Laurier University, it’s $5,663 - $7,081.

“A lot of students are desperate and it's very saddening to see," Norris said.

Norris said if the tuition freeze ends, he hopes government and post-secondary leaders try to find ways to support students with any increase and look for options that make their lives easier.