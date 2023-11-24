Cambridge, Ont. teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a student facing disciplinary action

WARNING: This story describes an alleged relationship between a teacher and a student. It includes graphic details of a sexual nature.

A teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board is accused of professional misconduct over alleged sexually inappropriate behaviour towards a student.

A Notice of Hearing by the Ontario College of Teachers, issued on Oct. 21, recommends a hearing by the discipline committee to determine whether Lindsay Amber Eileen Dolson is guilty of professional misconduct.

The alleged incidents started at an unnamed school in Cambridge, Ont. in 2014 and continued until 2018.

The notice doesn’t say how old the female student was at the beginning of her interactions with Dolson.

The notice states, that between February 2014 to June 2014, the teacher had “inappropriate interactions with the student.” Those included private conversations, telling the student she had her nipples pierced, giving the student her phone number and driving the student in her personal vehicle.

The student graduated in June 2014.

From July to September 2014, the document details an alleged “inappropriate personal relationship” between Dolson and the student, both through text messages and in-person.

The teacher’s text messages allegedly included telling the student about her sexual interests and history, sending explicit photos of her body, asking for explicit photos of the student, encouraging the student to masturbate, and discussing the possibility of the student having sex with the teacher and her husband. Dolson also allegedly told the student to keep secret, or delete, their messages.

The notice goes on to describe in-person meetings where the two discussed having sex.

It said the student was at Dolson’s house on one or more occasions and they also had breakfast together where they discussed whether they should have sex.

Then, on Aug. 29, 2014, the student allegedly went to the Dolson’s home where she was offered an alcoholic drink and the two engaged in sexual activity. It goes on to say that the teacher asked the student to keep it a secret, while also telling her husband about the incident.

The notice alleges Dolson continued to contact the student through text messages until 2018. She allegedly inquired about the student’s sexual and dating life, and expressed a wish for them to “be together again.”

Dolson also, reportedly, asked the student if she told anyone about their sexual encounter and expressed worry that someone would find out.

The notice added that the student “experienced adverse emotional and psychological effects as a result of [Dolson’s] conduct.”

The Ontario College of Teachers said the discipline committee will hold a hearing to determine if the allegations are true and if Dolson is guilty of professional misconduct.

CTV News asked the Waterloo Regional Police Service about any criminal charges or investigations in this matter. They said there were no ongoing investigations.

CTV News also reached out the Waterloo Region District School Board to ask if Dolson is still employed by the school board.