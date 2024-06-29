Man says he was robbed while trying to stop a theft in Cambridge: police

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a man said he was robbed while confronting two people trying to steal property in the Water Street North and Simcoe Street area of Cambridge.

Police were told the incident happened around 12 p.m. on Friday.

The man said he confronted two suspects and began recording them on his phone before they assaulted him, stole his phone, and ran off.

The 68-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police.