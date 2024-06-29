Wanted Cambridge man arrested after allegedly trying to run from police
A Cambridge man has been arrested after Waterloo regional police said he was caught driving a stolen vehicle.
Police attempted to stop the driver of a BMW in the Wilson Avenue and Wabanaki Drive area of Kitchener around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Officers checked the vehicle’s plates and discovered it had reportedly been stolen from outside the region.
While the driver initially stopped for police, they said he sped away toward Hidden Valley Drive.
Investigators found the vehicle parked in a wooded area a short time later.
The canine team was brought out and Police Service Dog Nicho began searching for the driver.
A 41-year-old Cambridge man was found hiding in the wooded area and arrested on three outstanding warrants. He faces numerous charges relating to driving and fraud. He was also charged with failing to comply with multiple release orders.
