Guelph Storm and Brantford Bulldogs players selected in first round of NHL draft

    A hockey puck is seen in this undated image. (Vladislav Gajic/shutterstock.com) A hockey puck is seen in this undated image. (Vladislav Gajic/shutterstock.com)
    At least two local Ontario Hockey League (OHL) players are getting chance to make their hockey dreams come true.

    Jett Luchanko from the Guelph Storm and Marek Vanacker from the Brantford Bulldogs were chosen in the first round of the NHL draft on Friday.

    The Philadelphia Flyers nabbed London-born Luchanko as the 13th overall pick, while Vanacker from Delhi will head to the Chicago Blackhawks after being chosen 27th overall.

    It was a big night for the OHL, with nine players selected in all. The league said it’s the highest total since 2016.

    Cole Beaudoin, a Barrie Colts player who went to the Utah Hockey Club as the 24th pick, also has a connection to the Guelph Storm. The team said his father Eric played for the Storm for three seasons and was a member of the 1998 championship team.

