Police looking for missing Florida man last seen at Mount Forest hospital

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a missing man last seen at Lousie Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest.

Investigators said they are concerned for the well-being of 30-year-old Guillermo from Pembrooke Pine, Florida.

He was last seen at the hospital on May 23.

He is described as a 5’9” white man with an average build, short dark hair and a prominent scar on his scalp.

Police said he reportedly flew from Florida to Toronto after April 24.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.