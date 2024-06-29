Police looking for missing Florida man last seen at Mount Forest hospital

KITCHENER
    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a missing man last seen at Lousie Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest.

    Investigators said they are concerned for the well-being of 30-year-old Guillermo from Pembrooke Pine, Florida.

    He was last seen at the hospital on May 23.

    He is described as a 5’9” white man with an average build, short dark hair and a prominent scar on his scalp.

    Police said he reportedly flew from Florida to Toronto after April 24.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

