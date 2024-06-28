KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Eight people displaced by Kitchener house fire

    Fire damage to a home on Victoria Street in Kitchener on June 28, 2024. (Krista Simpson/CTV News) Fire damage to a home on Victoria Street in Kitchener on June 28, 2024. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)
    Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.

    Firefighters were called to the Victoria Street property, between Strange and Walnut streets, shortly before 8 p.m.

    Fierce flames and smoke could be seen coming from the front of the home.

    Platoon Chief Carlin Riley said firefighters were told one person might still be inside but they only found a dog.

    Firefighters gave the animal oxygen and the tenants took it to get checked out by a veterinarian.

    Riley said the eight people living in the home have been displaced.

    Damage has been pegged at $700,000.

    Officials said the cause of the fire is undetermined.

