WRPS proposing its largest ever police budget
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking regional council to approve a $253.2 million budget for 2025.
The proposal, with a 10.84 per cent increase over last year’s budget, was revealed during Wednesday’s meeting of the Waterloo Regional Police Service Board of Directors.
WRPS explained that the added costs were due to adjusted salaries, employee benefits, staffing expansion, technology investments and reserve contribution.
Chief Mark Crowell said the force is “at a close-to-full authorized staffing capacity” and immediate needs should be addressed.
“A lot of those sort of fall into the categories of almost non-negotiables,” he said at Wednesday’s meeting.
The proposal includes an 8.94 per cent tax increase. If passed, the report states the police portion of the region’s property tax bill will cost the “typical residence,” valued at $354,500, a total of $849 per year – an increase of $70.
Part of the proposal’s staffing expansion includes the hiring of 18 new officers, to meet the board’s three-year plan to hire 55 new recruits between 2023 and 2025.
Board member Karen Quigley-Hobbs asked the chief if staffing expansion could be delayed to cut down on costs. Crowell replied that slowing down recruitment would hurt efficiency in the long run.
“This community has a higher demand per officer than is faced pretty much across Ontario and across Canada,” he said. “We still feel this is a prudent and responsible approach to expansion.”
The police board will present its revised proposal to regional council on Nov. 20.
The final budget day for council is set for Dec. 11.
Residents are invited to take part in a virtual public input session on Oct. 28, to share their own concerns and suggestions on the proposed budget.
