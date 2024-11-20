Teen skateboarder asks Guelph council for skatepark improvements

A young skateboarder is asking Guelph’s city council to make improvements to her local skatepark.

Sadie DeMill and her father spoke at Tuesday’s council meeting, requesting more investment for the Silvercreek Skatepark on Edinburgh Road.

The DeMills say the park, which opened in 2016, lacks proper lighting, washrooms and running water.

“On any afternoon, it’s full,” Colin DeMill explained. “We’ve got scooters, BMX bikers, skaters going back and forth.”

At just 14-years-old, Sadie is one of Canada Skateboard’s top women’s prospects. She skateboards in competitions across the country and dreams of one day competing in the 2028 Olympics.

Sadie DeMill at the Silvercreek Skatepark in Guelph, Ont. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV News)

She said Silvercreek is a great place to learn tricks and meet new friends, but notes the space doesn’t have the same sized ramps and bowls as other high-end facilities.

“This [bowl] is like seven feet and five feet, but in a bigger competition bowl it’s maybe 10 feet and maybe even 11,” she explained.

The Silvercreek Skatepark in Guelph, Ont. on Nov. 20, 2024. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV News)

The family also travels outside of Guelph to use indoor parks whenever it rains.

They hope to see the city invest more money into improving Silvercreek, or even build a second park in the city.

Last month, Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie proposed deferring investments to city parks and open spaces, which would include enhancements to local skateparks.

“I understand the demand fully for having more of them within the city,” he told CTV News. “At the same time, I also understand there’s a balance of things within the budget.”

Colin DeMill believes, in this case, an exception should be made.

“We have a population over 160,000. Other cities, of comparable sizes, have multiple skateparks.”

Guthrie said the skatepark issue may be re-visited in the future.