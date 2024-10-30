Streaking Kitchener Rangers grab top spot in OHL standings

The Kitchener Rangers have taken first place in the OHL standings after Tuesday’s 6-1 win over the Sarnia Sting.

The victory extends the Rangers’ winning streak to seven games, improving their record to 10-2-2.

Six different players found the back of the net, including second year forward Luca Romano, who sits third in team scoring.

“The boys are in a good mood, we’re on a little hot streak right now,” Romano told CTV News after Wednesday’s practice.

With the win, the Rangers jumped the Windsor Spitfires to take the top spot in the league standings (though Windsor has two games in hand).

“We’re buzzin’ right now,” Rangers forward Adrian Misaljevic said. “I think every practice we come in with a lot of energy and we’re sticking to what we’re good at.”

It’s a surprising start for the Rangers who entered the season ranked 13th on the OHL’s pre-season Power Rankings, which is voted on by 30 accredited media members across the league.

“A lot of people look at us, especially at the start of the year, as a young team,” defenceman Cameron Reid said. “[They don’t] have too many expectations on us to be a top team by we try to prove people wrong.”

Kitchener hasn’t lost in regulation in more than a month. On Sep. 28, the Rangers were blown out 12-2 by the Windsor Spitfires while nearly half the team was suffering from illness.

“Many people didn’t know we were quite sick,” said head coach Jussi Ahokas. “Twelve people were puking and guys were puking between periods and even on the bench.”

“We were pretty sick, but that’s not excuse,” Misaljevic said. “We just didn’t like the feeling of losing 12-2 and we just puck it up after that.”

The Rangers have gone 10-0-2 in the 12 games since.

Kitchener native, Steve Cook, has been following the team for years and see’s a resemblance between this year’s roster and championship teams from years past.

“They remind me of the old hard-working teams from the Memorial Cup years, you know 2000 to 2003,” Steve said.

Misaljevic’s 9 goals and 19 points are the most on the team. The 20-year-old forward has taken on a larger role in the team’s top 6, after several key departures in the off-season.

“We’ve got more opportunity for guys on the team,” Misaljevic said. “Definitely boosts my confidence a lot. It feels good to play a lot of minutes.”

Second-year defenceman, Cameron Reid, replaces former Ranger Hunter Brzustewicz on the top powerplay unit. The former first round OHL selection sits second in team scoring, potting his third goal on Tuesday.

“For sure he’s stepping up,” Ahokas said. “He’s playing a really good game right now.”

The Ranger’s last 8-game winning streak came Nov. 21 last season. They’ll have a chance to match the feat on Friday when they host the Sudbury Wolves.