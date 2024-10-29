UW professor designs wearable tech that tracks blood sugar without needles
A professor at the University of Waterloo has developed a blood glucose monitor you wear on your wrist that doesn’t use needles.
Associate professor George Shaker started the project in 2016.
The invention resembles a watch, using radar to send signals through the body to detect glucose levels.
The product is completely non-invasive, unlike other glucose monitors which require users to prick their fingers or wear a patch with a needle.
“It becomes very painful,” Shaker said about current glucose trackers. “Sometimes you cannot prick the same spot twice.”
Shaker said his wife developed gestational diabetes during pregnancy and dealt with the frustration of regularly checking glucose levels. He said the product operates the same as satellites in space, but in a smaller form.
“It’s way more convenient by wearing it as a watch,” Shaker said. “Most of us nowadays have smart watches.”
Omid Bagheri is a PhD student at the University of Waterloo, working alongside Shaker to develop the device. He said the signals the radar sends and receives target molecules in the blood to collect accurate data.
“Using radar I think is a game-changer,” Bagheri said.
The team hopes the device can soon detect other important data, including blood pressure.
Clinical trials have already been done with around 10 people testing the product.
Shaker said the hope to one day make his invention available for everyone to use.
“I think we’re just scratching the surface of what radar technology can do,” Shaker said.
