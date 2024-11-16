Christmas tradition back on track in St. Jacobs

The holiday season is officially underway for some families as a Christmas tradition returned to St. Jacobs.

Waterloo Central Railways’ Christmas train rides returned on Friday night.

Riders of all ages are invited to sing songs, play games and meet some of Santa’s helpers.

“It’s becoming a tradition with many families. There are so many who do many runs with us,” Event Coordinator Chelsea Rebello said.

Three different train experiences are being offered this year. Santa’s Candy Crossing and Jolly Journey are family friendly events giving riders a view of the countryside and a chance to meet Santa Claus himself.

A new option, Santa’s Night Cap, caters to adults aged 19-years-old and older. Participants can indulge in food options and alcoholic beverages.

All trains leave from Farmers Market Station Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 22.