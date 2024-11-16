KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Christmas tradition back on track in St. Jacobs

    Share

    The holiday season is officially underway for some families as a Christmas tradition returned to St. Jacobs.

    Waterloo Central Railways’ Christmas train rides returned on Friday night.

    Riders of all ages are invited to sing songs, play games and meet some of Santa’s helpers.

    “It’s becoming a tradition with many families. There are so many who do many runs with us,” Event Coordinator Chelsea Rebello said.

    Three different train experiences are being offered this year. Santa’s Candy Crossing and Jolly Journey are family friendly events giving riders a view of the countryside and a chance to meet Santa Claus himself.

    A new option, Santa’s Night Cap, caters to adults aged 19-years-old and older. Participants can indulge in food options and alcoholic beverages.

    All trains leave from Farmers Market Station Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 22.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News