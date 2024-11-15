Stepping into the ring for charity
Some everyday citizens are hoping to punch above their weight and raise money for good causes as a charity boxing match returns to Cambridge.
Kitchener boxing legend Mandy Bujold founded the Champions for Charity initiative. The latest event coming to Tapestry Hall on April 4 will be called “The Brawl At Tapestry Hall.”
More than 75 men and women are duking it out for just 20 spots during the charity bouts.
Qualifiers will be split into teams of 10 based on age, weight and fitness level.
The successful candidates will train several times per week ahead of the big fight night.
Some of the boxers include graphic designers, realtors, software engineers and firefighters.
Most of the people trying out for a spot have never stepped into the ring before, but are eager to give it a go.
“I was raised in the Rocky years,” Owner of Snyder’s Family Farm Meghan Snyder said. “For an event like this to give somebody like me, an older mom and a business owner, [a chance] to get into the ring, that’s kind of fulfilling a lifelong dream.”
Each boxer will also head up their own fundraising efforts.
This past April, the event raised $340,000 for McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation and $20,000 went to the Grand River Hospital Foundation and KidsAbility.
This year, organizers are hoping to raise half a million dollars.
“How do I give back to the community, get the community involved, but do it in a way where it includes boxing?” Bujold said. “This is like bringing those two worlds together.”
The event also includes a cocktail reception, dinner and an after party.
