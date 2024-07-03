Another beauty product theft in Guelph

Guelph police are investigating another makeup and beauty product theft in the city.

Police were told that a man and woman went into a Clair Road store around 7:30 p.m.Tuesday.

They allegedly put 24 bottles of Lancome skincare and Nar's makeup in a bag, with an approximate value of $1,800, and left without trying to pay.

The man is described as having a thin build, approximately six feet tall, around 20 years old, black hair, stubble beard, brown eyes, neck tattoos, wearing black shorts, black zip-up hoodie with green stripes, white shirt, and a brown hat.

The woman is described as 5'6”-5'8”, thin build, blonde hair with black roots, wearing a black sweater, black pants, and black shoes with 3 white stripes on the shoes.

Guelph police are also investigating $2,100 worth of Chanel perfume being stolen, $2,800 of Chanel lipstick being taken, and a break-in theft of fragrances, cosmetics and electronic devices.