Police looking for suspicious man in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are issuing a notice to the public about a suspicious person in Kitchener.

According to a release, a female was walking in the area of Deer Ridge Drive and Lantern Street around 3 p.m. Thursday when a man in a car approached her.

The man tried to engage her in conversation before driving away east on Deer Ridge Drive, police said.

The driver is described as a Black man in his mid to late 30s with a slim build and black hair. He was believed to be driving a black Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.