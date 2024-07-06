KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police looking for suspicious man in Kitchener

    An image of a car released by WRPS in connection to their search for a suspicious person in Kitchener. An image of a car released by WRPS in connection to their search for a suspicious person in Kitchener.
    Waterloo regional police are issuing a notice to the public about a suspicious person in Kitchener.

    According to a release, a female was walking in the area of Deer Ridge Drive and Lantern Street around 3 p.m. Thursday when a man in a car approached her.

    The man tried to engage her in conversation before driving away east on Deer Ridge Drive, police said.

    The driver is described as a Black man in his mid to late 30s with a slim build and black hair. He was believed to be driving a black Toyota Camry.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

