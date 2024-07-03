KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Image released in connection to Kitchener assault investigation

    Waterloo regional police are looking to identify this person in connection an assault investigation. Waterloo regional police are looking to identify this person in connection an assault investigation.
    Share

    Police have released an image in connection to an alleged assault from mid-June.

    Officers were called to a disturbance in the area of Bleams Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener on June 15.

    Police say someone was assaulted by a person they didn't know.

    On Tuesday, police released and image of someone they're looking to identify and speak to in connection to the incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?

    Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News