Image released in connection to Kitchener assault investigation
Police have released an image in connection to an alleged assault from mid-June.
Officers were called to a disturbance in the area of Bleams Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener on June 15.
Police say someone was assaulted by a person they didn't know.
On Tuesday, police released and image of someone they're looking to identify and speak to in connection to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
