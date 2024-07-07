Motorcyclist dies after crash south of Hagersville

KITCHENER
    A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Haldimand County.

    Emergency crews were called to a serious crash around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 3 and Cheapside Road.

    Police say the motorcycle rider was trapped under a trailer and needed to be extricated.

    The 54-year-old was taken to Hagersville Hospital and later pronounced dead.

    The two occupants of the other vehicle were not hurt.

    Highway 3 at Cheapside Road has been closed for the investigation.

