Motorcyclist dies after crash south of Hagersville

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Haldimand County.

Emergency crews were called to a serious crash around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 3 and Cheapside Road.

Police say the motorcycle rider was trapped under a trailer and needed to be extricated.

The 54-year-old was taken to Hagersville Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The two occupants of the other vehicle were not hurt.

Highway 3 at Cheapside Road has been closed for the investigation.