Teen charged after pointing firearm, making threats with knife in Cambridge: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 15-year-old they say pointed a firearm at someone before threatening them with a knife.
Officers were called to the area of Equestrian Way and Speedsville Road around 5 p.m. on Thursday for reports of an assault.
Police say the victim was able to get away from the teen and was not injured.
The 15-year-old from Cambridge was later arrested in Hespeler village and charged with assault, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats to cause death, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
