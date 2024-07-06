KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Teen charged after pointing firearm, making threats with knife in Cambridge: WRPS

    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Waterloo regional police have arrested a 15-year-old they say pointed a firearm at someone before threatening them with a knife.

    Officers were called to the area of Equestrian Way and Speedsville Road around 5 p.m. on Thursday for reports of an assault.

    Police say the victim was able to get away from the teen and was not injured.

    The 15-year-old from Cambridge was later arrested in Hespeler village and charged with assault, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats to cause death, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

