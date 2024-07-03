KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Port Dover lift bridge reopens following two-vehicle crash

    A crash at the Port Dover lift bridge on July 3, 2024. (X: @OPP_WR) A crash at the Port Dover lift bridge on July 3, 2024. (X: @OPP_WR)
    Share

    The Port Dover lift bridge was closed off following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning.

    Ontario Provincial Police posted online around 9 a.m. about the crash on the bridge.

    They say the two drivers suffered minor injuries and one had been taken into custody.

    Hamilton Plank Road was closed between John and St. Andrew Streets, but has since reopened.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News