Hydro pole knocked over, road closed following crash north of Elmira
A two-vehicle crash caused damage to a hydro pole and a road north of Elmira to be closed for several hours.
Emergency crews were called to Sandy Hills Drive in Woolwich Township around 11 p.m. Friday.
Regional police say a driver hit the tail end of a car and then hit a hydro pole on Arthur Street.
No injuries were reported.
Police arrested a driver roughly 15 minutes later for impaired driving.
A 54-year-old Arthur man was charged with several impaired driving offences, dangerous operation, and driving without insurance.
Arthur Street was shut down between Seiling Road and Sandy Hills Drive, but has since reopened.
