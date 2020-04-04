KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo is reporting 158 local cases of COVID-19.

The region's website shows one new case reported on Saturday, but a total of 10 more cases than they had reported on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. At that time, the region had reported 148 local cases.

The region updates the numbers on its website each morning.

The new cases include another two healthcare workers, bringing the positive cases in that cohort to 37.

Twenty-nine of the cases have been resolved, while the region's website still listed two deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon.

Earlier that day, though, Highview Residences Chief Operating Officer Joy Birch announced that one of their residents who had tested positive for the virus had died.

More than half of the cases—90 of them—are listed as community transmission cases.

The region first confirmed a case of community transmission back on March 19.

A total of 2,339 tests have been conducted in Waterloo Region, with 1,791 of those coming back negative so far. The results of 420 are pending.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details.