More than $6,000 worth of clothing reportedly stolen from Guelph business

Two people stole more than $6,000 worth of clothing, including 70 jackets, from a business in Guelph, according to police.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5 to the area of Alma and Inkerman Streets.

Police say two males forced open a window on a glass door, got into the business around 5:30 a.m., and stole 70 jackets among other clothing.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.