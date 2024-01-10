More pedestrians are being injured on Waterloo Region roads
The number of people seriously injured after being hit by vehicles in Waterloo Region is up compared to the same period last year.
According to Waterloo regional police, there were 38 pedestrian-involved collisions in the 67 days between Nov. 1 and Jan. 7. The actual number of pedestrians who were struck is higher, as multiple pedestrians are sometimes injured in the same crash -- like an incident on Jan. 3 where four people were hit by a vehicle in Cambridge.
Police say the number of pedestrian-involved collisions is comparable to the same time span last year, but the number of crashes leading to serious injuries has more than doubled. Ten collisions in the 67-day period resulted in serious injury to a total of 16 pedestrians, police said.
WHAT'S BEHIND THE INCREASE?
Police haven’t pinpointed a common cause behind the crashes, but most are happening in the evening.
“The fact that the sun goes down sooner and stays dark later, most of these are happening around that time, so darkness, I would imagine, will definitely play a factor in most of these collisions," WRPS Sgt. Scott Griffiths said.
Experts say it’s a common trend across North America.
"If you're looking at what's behind it – certainly behaviour. Driver behaviour is something that is always a major contributing factor," said Clarence Woudsma at the University of Waterloo’s School of Planning.
Distracted and rushed driving are some of those noted behaviours.
But when it comes to injuries, vehicle size could also play a role.
"How many new vehicles were sold in Canada last year? Roughly 1.4 million, only 300,000 of those were cars. The rest of them were light trucks and SUVs," Woudsma said.
"North America enjoys larger vehicles and certainly the severity of injury is increased," Griffiths explained.
Road design could also be a factor.
Woudsma says improved timing and controls at intersections could reduce risk, as could narrowing streets and pedestrian crossing points.
"Instead of crossing this wide, expansive four lanes of traffic, you narrow those intersections so that the pedestrians are less exposed in terms of crossing with traffic," Woudsma explained.
Police say about half of the collisions are happening at intersections and they’re evenly spread out across the region.
"We're finding various number of reasons for that, whether it be distraction on behalf of the driver or actions by the pedestrian that may be contrary to the signal."
Click on the map below for more information on crashes involving pedestrians in the last month. Locations are approximate.
SAFETY PRECAUTIONS
One lawyer says pedestrian should be cautious on streets, but ultimately it’s up to drivers.
"Those two things are not equal,” said David Shellnut, managing partner at The Biking Lawyer LLP.
“If you are driving 2,000 pounds of motorized steel you have a greater onus on safety because you are the one who will be harming people."
Drivers are advised to make sure their vehicle lights are working so the road ahead of them is properly lit. Pedestrian should also wear bright or reflective clothing when it’s dark to stay visible.
