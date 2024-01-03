Four pedestrians struck at Cambridge intersection

Waterloo regional police say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Cambridge.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Conestoga Boulevard and Pinebush Road.

“Four pedestrians were struck as a result of this incident,” Const. Brad Hickey said. “Two of the pedestrians were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

No further details were shared about the other two pedestrians.

The driver remained at the scene of the collision.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and charges are expected.

There have been more than half a dozen collisions in Waterloo Region involving pedestrians in the last month.

Hickey shared the following advice for both pedestrians and drivers.

“We encourage them to keep their head up, be aware of their surroundings and always be on the lookout for vehicle traffic.”