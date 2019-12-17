KITCHENER -- New details have emerged about the 19-year-old man shot and killed at a house party in Kitchener over the weekend.

Yafiet Rezene had recently moved to the region from Toronto after graduating from a Toronto Catholic School Board school in 2018.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic and untimely passing of former TCDSB student Yafiet Rezene," the board says in part in a statement.

"The news has been devastating for all of us, and our hearts go out to the family as they deal with this tremendous loss."

He was in his first year at Wilfrid Laurier University, the school confirms.

The man was killed early on Sunday morning at an address on Windale Crescent. Two others were also injured.

By Tuesday evening, there was still a heavy police presence on the street.

Police Chief Bryan Larkin says they'll be there until at least Wednesday. He says that he understands that it must have been tragic for those who were there.

Given how many people were at the party when Rezene died, police believe that someone knows something.

"We do believe that it is very solvable," Larkin says.

"We do believe that there is an opportunity to bring resolution and peace and closure to the family."

Detectives are looking to see if Rezene's death is related to violence seen elsewhere in the province.

"We are looking at potential links outside of our region to other parts in our community," the police chief explains.

This was the 20th shooting of the year in Waterloo Region and the fifth homicide by a gun.

Police have made two arrests for obstruction and a drug charge.

Officials are appealing to anyone who may have information to come forward.