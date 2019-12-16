KITCHENER -- The man who was fatally shot in Kitchener on Sunday has been identified as Yafiet Rezene.

The 19-year-old was at a party being held at the Windale Crescent home.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the area after receiving a report of gunshots around 4:15 a.m.

They say an altercation broke out between a group of people who they believe were known to each other.

Rezene died before police arrived on scene.

Two others also received gunshot wounds. One was taken to hospital by ambulance and the other was taken to hospital by friends.

Police say both were treated for their injuries and have now been released.

Several people were detained at the scene of the shooting.

Police say two people were arrested, one for obstructing officers and the other for drug-related offences.

The shooter has not yet been arrested.

Police have not released the name or description of any suspects.

Neighbours say they saw someone jump the back fence shortly after shots were fired.

Police say there will be an increased police presence in the Windale Crescent area while the investigation continues.

They are asking residents to “remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or suspicious individuals.”

On Monday afternoon Wilfrid Laurier University confirmed that Rezene was a first-year student at the school. They say they are providing support to his fellow classmates.