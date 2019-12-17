KITCHENER -- Family and friends of a 19-year-old man who was killed in Kitchener on the weekend came together on Tuesday night to remember him.

Yafiet Rezene was a first year student at Laurier, having moved to Kitchener from Toronto for his post-secondary education.

He was killed on Sunday in a Windale Crescent shooting that remains under investigation by police.

"I still can't believe it, what happened", Rezene’s uncle Tedros Afeworki told CTV News, describing Razene as having “a great personality,” and being “very very humble and very open to everyone.”

"It's very very difficult, for all of us, especially for my sister, which is his mom, it's very very sad. The grieving is unbelievable. She cannot take it," he added.

Family say Rezene was a well known member of Toronto’s Eritrean community, involved with his church, sports and youth.

They say they’re struggling to understand why he was killed.

“What we are right now is in shock,” said Genet, who identified herself as Rezene’s aunt.

“We still don't know what happened, it's really hard to believe.”

Family said prayers and came together to comfort one another at Tuesday night’s church service.