

CTV Kitchener





A man who has taught in Waterloo Region private schools is facing dozens of new charges, including 13 counts of child luring.

Police say the new charges against Kitchener resident Victor Ly were laid on Thursday.

Ly was first arrested in February, following a tip that he had been using social media to exploit children. He was charged with offences including child luring, child porn possession, extortion and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Added to the tally this week are the 13 counts of child luring, as well as nine counts of child porn possession, six counts of child porn distribution, six counts of child porn production, four counts of invitation to sexual touching, two counts of extortion and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

In total, police say they have identified 16 children alleged to be victims of Ly. Their ages at the time of the alleged offences range from eight to 15 years old.

Ly has also worked as an occasional teacher with the Halton District School Board.