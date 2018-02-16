

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man who has worked as a teacher in Waterloo Region is accused of offences including child luring, child porn possession and extortion.

Waterloo Regional Police say the 32-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Kitchener.

The search warrant was the result of a tip from national authorities that a man had been using social media to exploit children. Police say they’ve identified three victims in the case, ranging in aging from eight to 12 years old.

Victor Ly, 32, has been arrested in connection with the case. In addition to child luring, child porn possession and extortion, he has been charged with making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Police say he was an occasional teacher in the Halton District School Board at the time of his arrest, and has also worked as a private school teacher in Waterloo and internationally.