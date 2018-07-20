

CTV Kitchener





Some alleged voyeurism incidents at an Ingersoll business has led to the arrest of one man who is facing multiple charges.

Oxford County OPP originally reported the incident in May at a fitness centre on Thames Street South.

They say the man was arrested the same day as the alleged incident.

A 48-year-old man had been charged with one count of voyeurism in May.

OPP warned other women who had attended the health club that they may have been victims as well.

Further investigation resulted in an additional three charges of voyeurism laid on Jason Peat of Zorra Township.