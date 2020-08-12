KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police conducted a series of search warrants Wednesday, which they say is connected to their investigation into the fatal shooting a Kitchener man in 2019.

Irshad Sabriye, 20, was found dead on the Courtland Avenue on-ramp to Highway 7/8 on November 26.

Officers returned to the area last week, canvassing the Vanier Drive neighbourhood for witnesses.

On Wednesday, they returned to 37 Vanier Drive with a number of search warrants.

They say information they gathered during the homicide investigation led them to that address.

During the search, police seized suspected cocaine and prescription pills. They say they also recovered drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of cash.

A man, who has not been identified, has now been charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Police say they anticipate additional arrests and charges as their investigation continues.

They’re also asking anyone with information on Sabriye’s death to call 519-570-9777, ext. 8191, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.