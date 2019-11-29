KITCHENER -- A shooting this week that left a 20-year-old Kitchener man dead may have been targeted.

That's according to a news release from Waterloo Regional Police sent on Friday.

Police were first called to Courtland Avenue near Highway 7/8 on Nov. 26 at around 2:20 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

There they found the body of Irshad Sabriye, who had been shot to death.

He's set to be buried on Friday afternoon.

Investigators believe that the Sabriye knew the suspect or suspects and say the shooting "may be targeted."

Less than two hours later, a vehicle fire was reported at an apartment building on nearby Connaught Street.

A black four-door Nissan Sentra was found in flames and now, police believe that the two incidents are related.

The shooting, Waterloo Region's fourth fatal one, is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Police will continue to canvas the area around Connaught Street as part of their investigation.