KITCHENER -- Police are appealing to the public for more information in the fatal shooting of a Kitchener man last year.

Irshad Sabriye, 20, was killed on the on-ramp from Courtland Avenue East to Highway 7/8 at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2019.

The suspects then drove away in his vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Sentra. That car was found on fire two hours later at an apartment building on Connaught Street. Officials now confirm that the two incidents are related.

Police had said at the time that they believed the victim and the shooter or shooters were known to each other.

Now, eight months later, police are calling for anyone with information regarding Sabriye's death to come forward.

"Police have received information that residents at an apartment building, located at 37 Vanier Drive in Kitchener, may have information to assist in the investigation," a poster reads.

That building overlooks the scene of the on-ramp where Sabriye was killed, and police say that the Sentra was seen in the area before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Regional police will be canvassing the area on Tuesday from about 9 a.m.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for info that leads to an arrest, and you will not be asked to identify yourself or testify in court.