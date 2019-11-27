KITCHENER -- For the first time since Tuesday's fatal shooting on Highway 7/8, the family of the man killed is speaking out.

Irshad Sabriye was found dead on the side of the highway on Tuesday.

"We are shocked and heartbroken that we have lost a son, a brother, and a friend," reads a statement from the Sabriye family to CTV News in part.

Police say they were called for reports of a shooting near Courtland Avenue around 2:15 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene on the highway on-ramp, officers found a deceased man. They later identified him as Sabriye.

Hours later, emergency services were called to the scene of a car fire on nearby Connaught Street. Police now believe that the fire is related to the homicide.

The 20-year-old lived in Kitchener with his parents, three brothers and two sisters.

"It hurts us more to witness that Irshad was taken away from us with such violent and inhumane way," the Sabriye family wrote.

Now, as police search for his killer, his family is demanding justice and answers.

"Please come forward if you have any information. Help us find answers and move forward. It is not fair that Irshad will be six feet under-ground while his killer roams around freely."

The police continue to investigate the shooting, but no suspect description has yet been released.

Below is the statement in full provided by the Sabriye family:

We are shocked and heartbroken that we have lost a son, a brother, and a friend. It is with great mourn that we have to go through such tragic trauma. It hurts us more to witness that Irshad was taken away from us with such violent and inhumane way. Please come forward if you have any information. Help us find answers and move forward. It is not fair that Irshad will be six feet under-ground while his killer roams around freely. Please help us get the justice my brother deserves and my family needs. We have lost a very special member in our family, who had yet so much life ahead of him. We do not want this to be any other homicide case that gets unsolved and dismissed. Please if there is anyone out there who knows anything come forward. Thank you. - Sabriye Family