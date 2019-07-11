

CTV Kitchener





Just days after a girl was taken to hospital after an alleged sexual assault, police are investigating another.

The mother of a boy who was reportedly sexually assaulted in Kitchener on Wednesday says she saw it happen right in front of her.

The woman, who CTV is not identifying to protect her son, says she was walking with her kids on a Westmount Road sidewalk when a trio of men passed them.

She noticed one of them looking at her daughter and when she turned back, she says the man had grabbed her son's private parts.

The boy's mom was able to take a photo of the man. She says she told him she was going to report him to police, which is when she says he responded, "I like kids."

The incident happened just blocks away from Brybeck Crescent, where a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on Saturday evening. She was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Police are now looking for dashcam footage from the area.

"We're asking anyone who was in the area of Belmont and Karn Street between 8 and 8:30 p.m. on July 6 to please provide that information to investigators or through Crime Stoppers," says Const. Andre Johnson.

On Tuesday, police released video surveillance of a man they want to speak to in connection with that investigation.

He was wearing a white baseball hat and a grey striped t-shirt.

Officials do not believe the two incidents are linked.