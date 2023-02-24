Police hockey tournament returns to Waterloo Region following pandemic pause
The 60th anniversary of the International Police Hockey Tournament has made its long-awaited return to the ice in Waterloo Region, following a pandemic absence that’s kept officers in uniform instead of lacing up the skates.
On Friday, the two-day tournament came to a close, crowning champions across 14 divisions involving 100 teams from across Ontario and the U.S.
“It’s fantastic. It really is. The excitement of everybody is really unbelievable,” said Mark Egers, the president of the Waterloo Regional Police Association (WRPA). “This is a time we can all come together for our community. There [are] over 1,400 peace officers and civilians that come into our region for basically two and a half days.”
The WRPA along with the Waterloo Regional Police Service host the event in partnership with sponsors.
The last time the event hit the ice was in 2019 when Ottawa hosted 105 teams and raised roughly $30,000. Egers says they’re hoping to top that total, aiming for $35,000 in support of Grand River Hospital Pediatric Cancer Care and Kidsability.
Natalie Schill is a development officer of community engagement with the children’s support group and says the proceeds from the tournament will help benefit the roughly 14,000 children benefiting from programming in Waterloo-Wellington.
“It’ll help with early-on speech therapy, or physical therapy,” said Schill. “When their child is coming into Kidsability, they know the care that they’re getting. They know the services that they’re getting, and their children are excited to be there.”
FUN & GAMES
It’s not all fun and games on the ice.
The tournament may be for charity, but the competitive spirit is plain to see for the players on the ice looking to grind out a win.
“It’s still hockey so there is a respect there, but sometimes the hockey mind takes over a little bit,” said Egers.
Heather Burgess backstops the Waterloo women’s team. Despite a late push, the team wasn’t able to get a late goal to equalize against the team from London in an at-times tense contest.
“They still got the goose egg,” said Burgess.
When the buzzer sounds, the teams not hesitating to line up at centre ice for the ceremonial line of handshakes.
“It’s nice having a bunch of people out here that we got to work every day [with for] 12-hour long shifts then we come out here and just have a great time,” said Burgess. “Play hard and work hard. It’s a lot of fun.”
Jesse Hancock and his South Simcoe Police Service men’s squad coming out on the wrong end of an 8-2 decision but were still in good spirits at the end of the game.
“Yeah, hot loss for the boys, but we had a great time coming out. It’s nice to get everyone playing hockey so we had a good time with it,” said Hancock. “Honestly, you can’t beat hockey with the guys, especially guys you work with.”
Amanda Reid with the Hamilton Police Service has been attending the tournament for more than a decade.
“I’ve been coming to this, I think for 15 years now, and I obviously enjoy it,” said Reid. “A lot of it is you get to spend time with your co-workers off the job, which is nice. It’s relaxing — for once!”
TOURNAMENT RETURNS
Organizers aimed to bring back the tournament in November, but there wasn’t enough ice time in order to accommodate the more than 1,000 players taking part.
Egers says the response to the tournament’s return has been fantastic.
“We’re people’s neighbours, we’re their coaches, we’re their volunteers so, everyone is really excited this year like I’ve never seen before,” said Egers.
Next year, the tournament returns to the ice in Kingston.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Snowfall in B.C., extreme cold warnings in several provinces: What to expect heading into the weekend
Freezing temperatures are impacting several provinces across Canada, with more chilly weather on the way for the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
Alabama governor says state will resume executions after failures prompt review
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday that the state is ready to resume executions and 'obtain justice' for victims' families after lethal injections were paused for three months for an internal review of the state's death penalty procedures.
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
Canada sending four more battle tanks, ammunition to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada is providing Ukraine with more weapons, which he said will help the country win on the battlefield against Russia.
Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
St. Louis Zoo bear named 'Ben' has second brief escape from enclosure
St. Louis Zoo officials say they are working to find a way to keep an Andean bear named Ben inside his enclosure after he escaped Thursday for the second time this month.
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
London
-
What would make Hamilton Road safter?
With several accidents and fatal collisions on Hamilton Road, there’s no question that residents are growing concerned about the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.
-
Court hears accused was distraught following crash
OPP Const. Derek Rumble described the commotion surrounding the crash site as he testified at the impaired driving trial of Cindy Peters of Southwold.
-
9-1-1 call leads to gun-related charges for London man
A weapons related charge has been laid against a London, Ont. man after an incident in the city’s east end Thursday afternoon. Police said a call was made to 9-1-1 at about 1:20 p.m. after a citizen believed he heard gunshots outside a residence on Whitney Avenue.
Windsor
-
'We just don’t have anymore room': Windsor calling for more support to help asylum seekers
A report heading to Windsor’s Community Services Committee next week is calling on city council to tell the federal government that Windsor cannot support anymore asylum seekers.
-
DYK? Windsor-Essex has a walk-in clinic on wheels
Healthcare leaders hopeful they can keep it going for the long haul.
-
$1-million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize won by Amherstburg man
An Amherstburg man can “find his possible” after winning a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million.
Barrie
-
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in five-vehicle crash
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Caledon that injured five people, two of those critically.
-
New arrest made in connection to violent assault on Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Investigators in York Region arrested a fourth man in connection with a violent assault on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri just weeks before she was allegedly kidnapped.
-
Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
-
Sudbury man arrested in connection with area thefts, assault
After asking for the public's assistance in locating a 33-year-old suspect in three thefts and a recent assault Friday, police have located and arrested the man.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
-
'Ottawa is very cozy for me': Ukrainians grateful for new life after fleeing Russian invasion
Inna Savska and Katya Kolomiiets arrived in Canada a year ago. They came to Ottawa to stay with Anna Plugatyr and her family, the only relatives they have in Canada.
-
Overbrook building damaged by fire deemed unsafe for tenants to return, landlord says
The four-storey apartment building in Overbrook badly damaged in a fire this week has been declared unsafe, and tenants will not be able to access the building, the landlord says.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
-
Police issue arrest warrants for suspects in violent Milton, Ont. carjacking caught on video
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a violent carjacking that took place in a Milton, Ont. grocery parking lot earlier this week.
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto again for 8 months
Toronto is hurtling past a winter milestone. Here's when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
Montreal
-
Meriem Boundaoui, 15, was 'innocent victim' in feud over parking spots, Crown alleges
A newly unsealed court document alleges that Meriem Boundaoui, the 15-year-old fatally shot in Montreal two years ago, was an 'innocent victim' in a dispute about parking spots.
-
Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam
The Quebec man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Philippe-Pinel institute, in which he was found mentally able to participate in the case.
-
Refugee nearly separated from newborn in LaSalle due to car seat
A desperate plea from a new mother who was nearly forced to leave LaSalle Hospital without her baby has been answered by volunteers who help asylum-seekers in the Montreal area.
Atlantic
-
'I need to find my son': N.S. mother desperate for answers a year after son’s disappearance
A Nova Scotia mother is still desperately searching for answers a year after her son disappeared without a trace.
-
Canadian embassy failed family, says twin brother of Halifax woman killed in Turkiye earthquake
The twin brother of a Halifax woman killed in Turkiye’s earthquake believes the Canadian embassy let his family down during a time of need.
-
Convicted Nova Scotia murderer's stash of bitcoin at centre of wrongful death lawsuit
A legal battle is brewing in Nova Scotia over access to bitcoin owned by an ex-medical student recently convicted of fatally shooting a fellow student during a drug deal.
Winnipeg
-
Why Winnipeg’s gas prices are higher than other parts of the country
Winnipeggers are continuing to feel pain at the pump as gas prices continue to stay at a high level.
-
Softball Manitoba not renewing lease for Blumberg Park facility
The organization that oversees softball in Manitoba is crying foul over changes to the lease for a playing space in Winnipeg.
-
Despite being touted a success, public washroom in Winnipeg reducing hours
A permanent public washroom in Winnipeg that was touted as a significant success will be reducing its hours later this spring.
Calgary
-
'Senseless and tragic': Prison terms for men found guilty in death of Calgary chef
A Calgary judge has handed two men prison sentences for their roles in the killing of a well known chef.
-
'A really dangerous recipe': Risk of avalanches in mountain parks amid new snow
Experts are warning outdoor enthusiasts they could be heading into dangerous conditions if they travel to Alberta's Rocky Mountains this weekend.
-
In her honour: Evelyn Roy's family raises funds for hospital parking passes
Sunday will mark three years since 11-year-old Evelyn Roy passed away from cancer, but the child's legacy continues to live on as her family aims to raise critical funds for those in need.
Edmonton
-
$1,000 fine for loud vehicles approved by Edmonton council
Drivers with loud vehicles could be fined $1,000 after Edmonton city council approved the higher punishment on Friday. Councillors voted 12-0 to increase the fine from a maximum of $250 to $1,000. Repeat offenders will be fined $2,000.
-
Woman threatened with sexual violence during Facebook Marketplace sale: EPS
A 46-year-old man has been charged after threats of sexual violence against women, and police believe there may be other victims.
-
This is what the Coliseum looks like today, and what you need to know about the redevelopment
The city allowed media cameras into the old Coliseum building one last time on Friday before the building is demolished.
Vancouver
-
1 person airlifted to hospital in serious condition after single-vehicle collision on Abbotsford highway
One person has been hospitalized and is in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford, which required police to close a section of Highway 1 to allow an air ambulance to land.
-
Nearly 2,400 EV chargers to be installed in B.C., with most slated for Greater Vancouver
Canada's government is investing nearly $19 million to make driving electric vehicles more accessible across British Columbia.
-
Charge laid against COVID protester accused of assaulting journalist in Surrey, B.C.
More than a year after protesters demonstrating against COVID-related mandates blocked a border crossing in Surrey, a charge has been laid against a man accused of assaulting a member of the media during the blockade.