Police are canvassing the area of Brybeck Crescent after reports of a sexual assault on a four-year-old girl over the weekend.

On Tuesday, officials released stills from a surveillance video of a person they want to speak to in connection to the incident.

A media release on Monday described the suspect as a white man, between five feet, 10 inches and six feet tall.

He was wearing a white baseball hat and grey striped shirt.

Police say they're looking to identify the man in the photo "in order to determine if he is related to the incident and/or can provide further information."

A command post has been set up in the area while police continue their investigation.