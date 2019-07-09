Featured
Surveillance video: Police looking to speak to man in connection to sex assault on a child
Police are looking to identify this man to see if he's connected to a reported sexual assault in Kitchener. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 1:05PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 1:12PM EDT
Police are canvassing the area of Brybeck Crescent after reports of a sexual assault on a four-year-old girl over the weekend.
On Tuesday, officials released stills from a surveillance video of a person they want to speak to in connection to the incident.
A media release on Monday described the suspect as a white man, between five feet, 10 inches and six feet tall.
He was wearing a white baseball hat and grey striped shirt.
Police say they're looking to identify the man in the photo "in order to determine if he is related to the incident and/or can provide further information."
A command post has been set up in the area while police continue their investigation.