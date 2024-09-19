Missing family last seen in Kitchener, Ont. found safe
The missing family that was last seen in Kitchener, Ont. on Sept. 1 has been found safe, according to police.
On Friday morning, Waterloo Regional Police said the family was found and that they were staying with friends while in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing by WRPS’ Missing Persons Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
On Wednesday, police said that Ho Hac Nguyen, 44, Trinh Nguyen, 43, and Alex Nguyen, 5, arrived in Toronto on Aug. 6 from Vietnam.
According to the police, the family later travelled to Kitchener to spend time with family friends.
The Nguyen’s were last seen at a residence near Doon Road and Rockway Drive.
Police said the three left the home and took a rideshare vehicle to “visit an unknown friend at an unknown location.”
The Nguyen’s also have two other children, aged 12 and 14, who stayed at the Kitchener home.
On Friday, police thanked the public for their assistance in locating the three family members.
