Remembering Susan Bard, who died at 79 in hit-and-run
Guelph resident, Susan Bard, is being remembered as a vibrant community advocate and volunteer who died doing what she loved – cycling.
Bard was the victim of a hit-and-run collision earlier this month.
Her friends and family are coming together to spread the message of the importance of bike safety at an upcoming ghost-ride.
“My mom was a teeny tiny little woman but the amount of energy she exuded, she was probably a giant’says,” Corinna Matteliano, Bard’s daughter said.
Bard was cycling on Victoria Road North in Guelph when she was hit by a Ford sedan. She died on Sept. 6, surrounded by her three children in hospital, on her 79th birthday.
“I don’t know if that’s irony but my mom was a big, big advocate for bicycle safety, which I mean, obviously something needs to be done about it,” said Matteliano.
When she wasn’t ushering at Guelph Storm games, you could find Bard volunteering around town.
“She has her bike safety group. She has her gardening group. She did tai chi. She was involved with the action read. She did a lot of stuff with donations and then she obviously [had her] spiritual side. She did a of stuff with her church and the community of the church,” said Matteliano.
Being an advocate for safety was very important to her.
“I would see her on the trails, all over the place, always biking, always there, head down going somewhere, you know. And for me, that’s the sort of champion we need. And the example of an amazing person who lived a very active lifestyle for the environment really,” said Mike Darmon from the Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation.
Bike safety advocates have a long-standing tradition of remembering the victims of collision with a ghost ride.
“At the site of the collision, we’ll usually place a white painted bicycle there in her memory,” said Darmon.
Bard’s remembrance ride will take place on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m., starting a Guelph City Hall. The public is encouraged to come out and participate.
“I mean even through this whole process, it’s just like every once and awhile I just sit back and I just go ‘mom, I hope I’m doing right by you,’” said Matteliano.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Recall issued for 38,000 GM vehicles in Canada over software safety glitch
Transport Canada has issued a recall for 38,000 General Motors (GM) vehicles for safety risks related to a software glitch, the agency reported in a notice on Wednesday.
Top Hezbollah commander among 12 killed in Israeli strike on Beirut
Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander and other senior figures in the Lebanese movement in an airstrike on Beirut on Friday, vowing to press on with a new military campaign until it is able to secure the area around the Lebanese border.
11-year-old boy dies after subway surfing in NYC
An 11-year-old boy died Monday after subway surfing in New York City. He's the fourth person to die from subway surfing in the city this year.
Woman nearly shut out of mother's estate sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
Canadians say they fear they've been scammed out of thousands of dollars by car moving company
An Ontario man says he’s still waiting for a vehicle he purchased on Kijiji to be delivered to his home. But after more than a month, he says he’s losing hope that the car will arrive and believes that he is a victim of a scam.
'We're still pushing hard': Search for missing Manitoba boy continues, RCMP find tracks
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
BREAKING N.B. RCMP looking for 15-year-old with gun in Moncton, Shediac areas
The New Brunswick RCMP has issued an alert as officers search for an armed teenager in the Moncton and Shediac areas.
Ontario man to pay $1,500 surcharge after insurer says his SUV is at higher risk of theft
An Ontario man says it is 'unfair' to pay a $1,500 insurance surcharge because his four-year-old SUV is at a higher risk of being stolen.
DEVELOPING Here's what we know about Israel's latest strike in Beirut
Israel’s military has struck the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon’s capital, in a dramatic escalation in a year-long period of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.