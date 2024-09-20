KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Woman breaks into home, eats food and feeds dog: police

    A stock image of a dog eating out of a bowl. (Pexels/MART PRODUCTION) A stock image of a dog eating out of a bowl. (Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)
    Share

    A 43-year-old Guelph woman is wanted after police say she broke into a house and made herself at home.

    Guelph police said a homeowner in the Exhibition Park area reported the incident Thursday afternoon. The homeowner returned home to find the front door open. Police said surveillance video showed a woman attempting to open the back door before 8 a.m. before getting in through the front door.

    It is not known how long she was in the home but while she was there police said she ate some food, fed the homeowner’s dog, turned off the air conditioning and changed her clothes.

    “Before leaving she stole property including cigarettes, gift cards and clothing,” police said in a news release.

    Officers recognized the woman in the surveillance video and said the woman is now wanted for break and enter. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News