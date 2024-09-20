Woman breaks into home, eats food and feeds dog: police

A 43-year-old Guelph woman is wanted after police say she broke into a house and made herself at home.

Guelph police said a homeowner in the Exhibition Park area reported the incident Thursday afternoon. The homeowner returned home to find the front door open. Police said surveillance video showed a woman attempting to open the back door before 8 a.m. before getting in through the front door.

It is not known how long she was in the home but while she was there police said she ate some food, fed the homeowner’s dog, turned off the air conditioning and changed her clothes.

“Before leaving she stole property including cigarettes, gift cards and clothing,” police said in a news release.

Officers recognized the woman in the surveillance video and said the woman is now wanted for break and enter.