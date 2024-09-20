Hydrogen sulfide leak at Brantford high school

Levels of hydrogen sulfide gas are being monitored at Brantford Collegiate Institute after a leak in their geothermal system.

According to a statement sent to parents and shared online, it happened during construction at the Brant Avenue high school.

“Over the summer, work was scheduled to repair the school’s geothermal system, located in the sports field at the rear of the school. Low levels of hydrogen sulfide gas were detected during this work,” BCI Principal Michael Degroote explained.

He said there’s no immediate health risks to staff, students or the community.

“The levels of hydrogen sulphide currently being detected below ground are, as of September 19, 3.7 parts per million, which is not considered hazardous,” said the Brant County Health Unit, on behalf of Dr. Rebecca Comley, the medical officer of health. “Levels above 10 parts per million would be deemed hazardous.”

The BCHU added that no hydrogen sulphide has been detected above ground and on-site environmental contractors are measuring the levels twice a day, at multiple locations on school property.

What is hydrogen sulphide?

Hydrogen sulphide is a colourless gas that occurs naturally in sewers, manure pits and well water, as well as oil and gas wells.

It’s often identified from its “rotten egg” smell.

Hydrogen sulphide is both flammable and toxic at higher concentrations.

“At high level of exposure (which is between 750 to 1,000 parts per million), hydrogen sulfide can damage your nervous system or other organs and tissues in your body,” the health unit said.

Lower levels, from 10 to 100 parts per million)\, can cause irritation to the eyes, nose or throat, difficulty breathing for people with asthma, headaches, poor memory, tiredness and balance problems.

What’s next?

Starting on Sept. 20, a small portion of the geothermal system is being decommissioned to eliminate future risks. There will be real-time monitoring of hydrogen sulfide levels during this period.

Officials said they expect minimal disruption during decommissioning and no significant impact in day-to-day operations at the school.

The grass field will be replaced after the work is done.

Alternate arrangements for outdoor activities will be available nearby, the school said, based on availability.