Missing 15-year-old from Guelph found safe in another province: police

Guelph -

Guelph police say a missing 15-year-old girl was found safe in another province.

The girl was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute on Paisley Street. Police say the family has not had contact with her and there is concern for her well-being.

Police said there is no criminal investigation and the girl's family has been advised of her whereabouts.

"This is a private family matter and police will not be releasing any further information," a release from police said.